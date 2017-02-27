Feb 27 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Kirkland Lake Gold beats 2016 unit cost guidance; provides 2017 cost outlook

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Q4 total operating costs of $60.0 million resulted in preliminary operating cost per ounce estimated at $535 and AISC per ounce of $875

* Kirkland Lake Gold - on track to report updated mineral reserves and resources estimates during quarter

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - aisc per ounce in 2016 is estimated at $920, below lower range of guidance of $1,000-1,050

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Q4 gold sales of 111,690 ounces at an average realized price of $1,205 per ounce

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd sees 2017 gold production 500,000 ounces - 525,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: