FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q1 revenue $168.5 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q1 revenue $168.5 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* Kirkland lake gold reports strong financial results in q1 2017; improves 2017 outlook with increased production and reduced costs

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revised 2017 outlook

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - increasing fy production to 530,000 - 570,000 ounces

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $168.5 million

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd- Kirkland Lake Gold will suspend production at cosmo mine, effective June 30, 2017

* Kirkland Lake Gold - reducing guidance for operating cost per ounce sold to $475 - $525 and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold to $850 - $900 for fy

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly revenue $168.5 million versus $79.9 million

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly free cash flow was $0.18 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirkland Lake Gold-cosmo mine to be maintained in state of readiness to allow operations to recommence when exploration,development planning phase completed

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly gold produced was 130,425 oz versus 62,275 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.