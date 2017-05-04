BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q1 revenue $168.5 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:
* Kirkland lake gold reports strong financial results in q1 2017; improves 2017 outlook with increased production and reduced costs
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revised 2017 outlook
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - increasing fy production to 530,000 - 570,000 ounces
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $168.5 million
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd- Kirkland Lake Gold will suspend production at cosmo mine, effective June 30, 2017
* Kirkland Lake Gold - reducing guidance for operating cost per ounce sold to $475 - $525 and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold to $850 - $900 for fy
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Qtrly revenue $168.5 million versus $79.9 million
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly free cash flow was $0.18 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kirkland Lake Gold-cosmo mine to be maintained in state of readiness to allow operations to recommence when exploration,development planning phase completed
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly gold produced was 130,425 oz versus 62,275 oz