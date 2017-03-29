FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
March 29, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong Q4 2016 and full year financial results; initiates dividend policy

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Kirkland Lake Gold - Q4 2016 includes one month production from newly acquired australian operations contributing 18,657 ounces in month of december

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - produced total of 106,609 ounces of gold in quarter, 38 percent higher than Q3 2016

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - board of directors has approved a dividend policy recommending payment of a quarterly dividend of C$0.01 per common share

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revenue for three months ended Dec 31,2016 $134.2 million versus revenue for two months ended Dec 31, 2015 $27.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

