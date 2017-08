May 23 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:

* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017

* Kirkland lake gold - Fosterville mine is well-positioned to deliver recently increased annual production guidance of 200,000 - 225,000 ounces of gold for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: