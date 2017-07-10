BRIEF-ABcann, Cannabis Wheaton sign agreement for first tranche $15 mln investment
* ABcann and Cannabis Wheaton announce signing of agreement for first tranche $15 million investment
July 10 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:
* Kirkland lake gold achieves record gold production in second quarter 2017
* First half 2017 consolidated production of 290,583 ounces, company on track to achieve full-year guidance of 530,000 - 570,000 ounces
* Consolidated gold production in Q2 2017 was a quarterly record totaling 160,156 ounces, a 24% increase from Q2 2016
* Well positioned to achieve revised full-year 2017 production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ABcann and Cannabis Wheaton announce signing of agreement for first tranche $15 million investment
* Amazon expands with new fulfillment center in Orlando, creating 1,500 new full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: