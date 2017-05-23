BRIEF-Kirkland's Q1 sales $132.8 million

May 23 (Reuters) - Kirkland's Inc:

* Kirkland's reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $132.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.65

* Kirkland's Inc - Kirkland's maintained its fiscal 2017 outlook

* Comparable store sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017, including e-commerce sales, decreased 3.8% compared with an increase of 0.5%

* FY earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $628.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: