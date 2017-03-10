BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Kirkland's Inc
* Kirkland's reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 sales $203.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.65
* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 6 to 8 percent
* Kirkland's inc - comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016, including e-commerce sales, decreased 4.6%
* Kirkland's inc - capital expenditures in fiscal 2017, are estimated to range between $23 million and $27 million
* Kirkland's inc - comparable store sales in range of slightly negative to slightly positive for fiscal year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $594.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kirkland's inc - "customers responded well to our seasonal assortment during q4"
* Kirkland's inc - total sales for fiscal 2017 are expected to increase approximately 6% to 8% compared with fiscal 2016
* Kirkland's-Expects to achieve about 2% to 3% square footage growth with 25 to 30 new store openings and about 20 store closings in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.