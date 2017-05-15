FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kitamura plans capital and business alliance with Culture Convenience Club
May 15, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kitamura plans capital and business alliance with Culture Convenience Club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Kitamura Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Culture Convenience Club Co Ltd

* Says co will issue 3 million new shares via private placement to Culture Convenience Club Co Ltd, raising 2.1 billion yen in total on June 1

* Culture Convenience Club will also buy 2.2 million shares of co from co's shareholder Kitamura Holdings

* Culture Convenience Club will raise stake in co to 29.72 percent from 5.59 percent and will be the top shareholder

* Kitamura Holdings will lower stake in co to 0 percent from 12.34 percent

* Shareholding structure will be changed on June 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2n66dA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

