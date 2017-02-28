Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite announces positive topline primary results of axicabtagene ciloleucel from first pivotal CAR-T trial in patients with aggressive non-hodgkin lymphoma

* Says study met primary endpoint of objective response rate

* At a median follow-up of 8.7 months, median overall survival not yet reached

* 41 percent of patients in response and 36 percent in complete response at month 6

* Kite Pharma Inc - plans to submit a marketing authorization application for axicabtagene ciloleucel with European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2017