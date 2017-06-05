FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kite Pharma Inc says plans to initiate phase 2 of Zuma-3 trial in 2017
June 5, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kite Pharma Inc says plans to initiate phase 2 of Zuma-3 trial in 2017

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite reports 73 percent of patients achieved mrd negative complete remission in updated analysis from phase 1 zuma-3 CAR-T trial of KTE-C19 in adult patients with high burden relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia

* Kite Pharma Inc says plans to initiate phase 2 of zuma-3 trial in 2017

* Kite Pharma Inc says KTE-C19 at two target dose levels (2.0×10(6)/kg and 1.0x10(6)/kg) were tolerable and responses were achieved at each level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

