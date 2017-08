March 5 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc :

* Richard L. Wang named chief executive officer of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co, Ltd, a joint venture to lead development of axicabtagene ciloleucel and other engineered T-cell therapies for treatment of cancers in China

