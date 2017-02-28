Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $1.31 excluding items

* Says expects to have sufficient cash resources to fund its current operations through first half of 2018

* Q4 loss per share $1.70

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $40 million to $50 million

* Q4 revenue $4.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.6 million

* Sees full year 2017 GAAP operating expenses to be between $490 million and $515 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: