BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals discloses additional details of Israeli Securities Authority investigation

May 1 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Investigation by Israeli Securities Authority related to data monitoring committee appointed in relation to KIT-302 phase III trial

* Continuing with process of completing new drug application for KIT-302, which is expected to be submitted to FDA during Q2 2017

* Company appointed independent statistician, orthopedist to serve as DMC to review preliminary results of initial patient group

* ISA investigating circumstances surrounding actual dissemination of statistical analysis to members of DMC - SEC filing

* ISA also investigating if dissemination of statistical analysis led to misleading disclosures in company's public filings - SEC filing

* "This matter had no impact whatsoever on the validity of the statistical analysis of the KIT-302 phase III clinical trial data"