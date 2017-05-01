FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals discloses additional details of Israeli Securities Authority investigation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 1, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals discloses additional details of Israeli Securities Authority investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Investigation by Israeli Securities Authority related to data monitoring committee appointed in relation to KIT-302 phase III trial

* Continuing with process of completing new drug application for KIT-302, which is expected to be submitted to FDA during Q2 2017

* Company appointed independent statistician, orthopedist to serve as DMC to review preliminary results of initial patient group

* ISA investigating circumstances surrounding actual dissemination of statistical analysis to members of DMC - SEC filing

* ISA also investigating if dissemination of statistical analysis led to misleading disclosures in company's public filings - SEC filing

* "This matter had no impact whatsoever on the validity of the statistical analysis of the KIT-302 phase III clinical trial data" Source text - (bit.ly/2pAtpoO) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.