FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals says signed a license agreement for KIT-302
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 8, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals says signed a license agreement for KIT-302

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - has signed a definitive license agreement for its lead product candidate, KIT-302

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will have exclusive right and license to manufacture, distribute and sell KIT-302 in South Korea

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will be responsible for seeking regulatory approval for KIT-302 in South Korea

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - commercial launch in South Korea is estimated to take place in 2019

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd- under terms of agreement,co is entitled to receive milestone payments and double digit royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.