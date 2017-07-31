BRIEF-Kitov submits new drug application to FDA for KIT-302

July 31 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Kitov submits new drug application to FDA for KIT-302

* Says ‍company expects that within 60 days FDA will determine whether NDA is complete and acceptable for filing​

* Says on track to meet anticipated PDUFA dates with respect to FDA filing NDA in Q3 2017

* Says on track to meet anticipated dates with respect to rendering decision on approval for marketing of KIT-302 during Q2 2018