an hour ago
BRIEF-Kitov submits new drug application to FDA for KIT-302
July 31, 2017 / 7:24 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Kitov submits new drug application to FDA for KIT-302

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Kitov submits new drug application to FDA for KIT-302

* Says ‍company expects that within 60 days FDA will determine whether NDA is complete and acceptable for filing​

* Says on track to meet anticipated PDUFA dates with respect to FDA filing NDA in Q3 2017

* Says on track to meet anticipated dates with respect to rendering decision on approval for marketing of KIT-302 during Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

