BRIEF-Kitrinor Metals, Scythian Biosciences announce reverse takeover transaction

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kitrinor Metals Inc:

* Kitrinor Metals Inc. and Scythian Biosciences Inc. announce reverse takeover transaction and concurrent financing for up to $10 million with strategic lead investment from Aphria Inc.

* Prior to completion of proposed deal, Scythian to complete consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares on a 4 for 1 basis

* Company and Scythian will complete proposed transaction by way of a three-cornered amalgamation