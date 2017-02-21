FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kitrinor Metals, Scythian Biosciences announce reverse takeover transaction
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kitrinor Metals, Scythian Biosciences announce reverse takeover transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kitrinor Metals Inc:

* Kitrinor Metals Inc. and Scythian Biosciences Inc. announce reverse takeover transaction and concurrent financing for up to $10 million with strategic lead investment from Aphria Inc.

* Prior to completion of proposed deal, Scythian to complete consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares on a 4 for 1 basis

* Company and Scythian will complete proposed transaction by way of a three-cornered amalgamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

