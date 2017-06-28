BRIEF-Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 63 pct
* NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, HAS AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO FOR EUR 22,75 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
June 28 Hana Financial ninth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says Kiwoom Asset Management has acquired 229,000 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.4 percent from 0
