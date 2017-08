May 9 (Reuters) - KKO INTERNATIONAL SA:

* FY NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR 251,171 VERSUS EUR 173,337 YEAR AGO