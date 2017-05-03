May 3 KKO International SA:

* Signs of a definitive agreement with Bracknor Fund Ltd. for the establishment of a flexible bond financing facility

* Maximum amount of 3,120,000 euros ($3.41 million) of which 3,000,000 euros in cash through the issuance of 312 company's convertible bonds ("OCA") to Bracknor Fund Ltd.