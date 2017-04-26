FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric
April 26, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric

* Proposed tender offer price of JPY 2,503 per share and share repurchase price of JPY 1,710.34 per share

* Japan Industrial Partners, Hitachi to each buy 20 pecrent of Hitachi Kokusai's Video & Communication Solutions segment after division of Hitachi Kokusai's units

* Expects to make investment for deal from its Asian private equity fund

* HKE Holdings expects to commence tender offer in early August 2017

* Post-share consolidation after tender offer, Hitachi Kokusai to buy Hitachi's 51.67 percent holding of Hitachi Kokusai's shares in a share repurchase

* To collaborate with Hitachi Group to further expand Hitachi Kokusai's businesses, establish a "stable business base through structural reforms"

* Hitachi Kokusai to conduct absorption-type company split; HKE Holdings G.K. to succeed to 100 percent of Hitachi Kokusai's Thin-Film Process Solutions business

* Subsequently, HKE Holdings G.K. will transfer 20 percent of shares of Hitachi Kokusai to each of Hitachi Ltd and HVJ Holdings Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

