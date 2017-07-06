July 6 KKR & Co LP:
* KKR & Co LP - on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings
L.p, certain units of co entered a 364-day revolving credit
agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd
* KKR & Co LP - agreement provides for revolving borrowings
of up to $750 million, expires on June 28, 2018 - sec filing
* KKR & Co LP - borrowings under agreement may only be used
to facilitate settlement of debt transactions syndicated by
kkr's capital markets business
* KKR & Co LP - borrowings of up to $750 million, ranks
pari passu with existing $500 million credit facility provided
for KKR's capital markets business
