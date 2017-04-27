FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KKR & CO qtrly net income per unit $0.52
April 27, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-KKR & CO qtrly net income per unit $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* KKR & CO. L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.52

* Qtrly economic net income per unit $0.65

* KKR & CO LP says aum was $137.6 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of $8.0 billion, compared to aum of $129.6 billion as of december 31, 2016

* KKR & CO LP qtrly fees and other revenues $715.95 million versus $162.81 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $288.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

