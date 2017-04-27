BRIEF-KKR & CO qtrly net income per unit $0.52

April 27 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp
* KKR & CO. L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net income per unit $0.52
* Qtrly economic net income per unit $0.65
* KKR & CO LP says aum was $137.6 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of $8.0 billion, compared to aum of $129.6 billion as of december 31, 2016
* KKR & CO LP qtrly fees and other revenues $715.95 million versus $162.81 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $288.9 million