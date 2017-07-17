FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-KKR names Joe Bae, Scott Nuttall as Co-Chief Operating Officers

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR & Co LP - ‍appointment of Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall as co-presidents and co-chief operating officers of KKR and members of KKR's board of directors​

* KKR & Co LP - ‍as part of transition, Alex Navab announced he is planning to step down from his role as head of Americas private equity​

* KKR & Co LP - ‍KKR chief administrative officer Todd Fisher announced his intention to depart from KKR at end of year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

