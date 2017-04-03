FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc says it intends to apply for listing of its common stock on nyse under the symbol "KREF"

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust - Upon completion of IPO, KKR will continue to control a majority of voting power of shares eligible to vote in election of co's directors

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust - Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley among underwriters to IPO Source text: [bit.ly/2nxEBhf] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.