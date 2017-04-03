BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

April 3 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc says it intends to apply for listing of its common stock on nyse under the symbol "KREF"

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust - Upon completion of IPO, KKR will continue to control a majority of voting power of shares eligible to vote in election of co's directors

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust - Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley among underwriters to IPO