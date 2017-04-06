FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Klondex Mines and certain units and Investec Bank Plc entered into an amendment to facility agreement - SEC Filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Klondex Mines and certain units and Investec Bank Plc entered into an amendment to facility agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex Mines Ltd - On March 31, 2017, co, certain units and Investec Bank Plc entered into an amendment to facility agreement - SEC Filing

* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment amends $35.0 million secured revolving facility agreement with Investec, dated March 23, 2016 and amended on Oct. 27, 2016

* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment extends maturity date of revolver from March 23, 2018 to December 31, 2019, unless further extended by parties

* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment modifies reserves and resources required to be maintained by Klondex Source text: [bit.ly/2oeCqTS] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.