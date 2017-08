May 4 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000-225,000 GEO's

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Says expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $57 and $62 million

* Qtrly revenues $41.7 million versus $36.4 million