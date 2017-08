BRIEF-Klövern divests properties in Lund and Ystad and acquires in Kista

April 4 (Reuters) - KLOVERN AB:

* KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN DIVESTS PROPERTIES IN LUND AND YSTAD AND ACQUIRES IN KISTA

* IN A SWAP DEAL WITH GENOVA, KLÖVERN DIVESTS 3 PROPERTIES IN LUND FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 129 MILLION

* ACQUIRES SITE LEASEHOLD TO PROPERTY STOCKHOLM BORG 4 IN KISTA FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 41 MILLION

* PROPERTIES RIVAN 1, NORDANVINDEN 3 AND GUSTAVSHEM 6 IN LUND HAVE A LETTABLE AREA OF AROUND 8,700 SQ.M. AND ARE FULLY LET

* IN YSTAD, KLÖVERN HAS DIVESTED ALL ITS 11 PROPERTIES

* BUYER IS RIKSBYGGEN WHICH ALSO ACQUIRES PROPERTY GUSTAVSHEM 2 IN LUND

* TOTAL UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE FOR 11 PROPERTIES AMOUNTS TO SEK 80 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)