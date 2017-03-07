BRIEF-KLX Inc Q4 shr $0.36

March 7 (Reuters) - KLX Inc:

* KLX Inc reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended january 31, 2017; increases 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $382 million versus I/B/E/S view $393.7 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 10 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* says fy 2017 operating earnings are expected to increase approximately 45 percent

* 2017 earnings, before income taxes, are expected to more than double

* 2017 adjusted net earnings are expected to increase approximately 40 percent