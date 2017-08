March 16 (Reuters) - Kneomedia Ltd

* Signs content distribution agreement with Vizcaya Bank

* Kneomedia intends to formalise loi by executing a licencing agreement with Vizcaya bank by 31 march 2017.

* Under terms of LOI, unit of Vizcaya will sell two of Kneomedia's highly-regarded education software products, Kneoed and Kneoesp