BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
March 23 Alior Bank SA:
* Receives a recommendation from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to increase own funds by retaining entire profit for 2016
* In 2016 Alior Bank FY net profit almost doubled to 618.3 mln zlotys year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.