4 months ago
BRIEF-Knight Transportation provides revised earnings guidance
April 10, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Knight Transportation provides revised earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Knight Transportation Inc

* Knight Transportation provides revised earnings guidance

* Sees earnings per diluted share will range from $0.16 to $0.18 for its Q1 ended March 31, 2017

* Sees earnings per diluted share will range from $0.24 to $0.27 for its Q2 ending June 30, 2017

* Revenue per loaded mile decreased year over year by approximately 2.4 pct in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

