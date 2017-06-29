STOCKHOLM, June 29 Knorr-Bremse
* Says has received indications by the EU Commission that it
is likely to initiate a Phase II investigation in connection to
the acquisition of Haldex
* Says a final decision has not yet been communicated
* In anticipation of the EU Commission's potential decision
to initiate a Phase II investigation, Knorr-Bremse will apply
for permission from the Swedish Securities Council to extend the
acceptance period until 9 February 2018
* On 25 April 2017, it was announced that the acceptance
period in the offer is extended until 26 September 2017
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)