May 26 (Reuters) - Knot Offshore Partners LP:

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million

* Knot Offshore Partners - in addition, Knutsen Nyk Offshore tankers as, the selling unitholder, may from time to time, offer and sell up to 8,567,500 common units

* Knot Offshore Partners says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common units by the selling unitholder