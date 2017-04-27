FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-KNT-CT Holdings to set up new units to take over travel business from two other units
April 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-KNT-CT Holdings to set up new units to take over travel business from two other units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - KNT-CT Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it will set up 3 new wholly owned units located in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo, respectively, to take over travel related businesses from two other wholly owned units

* New units will be set up on June 1

* Says the Nagoya-based unit will take over travel business in Chubu area, the Osaka-based unit will take over travel business in Kansai area, and the Tokyo-based unit will take over the Japan visiting travel business

* Business transfer effective date Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HDSjRL

Further company coverage:

