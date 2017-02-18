BRIEF-Infomedia signs contract with Nissan Motor
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
Feb 18 Kodi M Co Ltd :
* Says it raised 1.0 billion won in private placement of 829,870 shares of the company as of Feb. 17
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/lWybcE
* Netlinkz signs China JV, testing phase with China Telecom-Net.ax
* Family zone signs agreement with major indonesian carrier Telkomsel