March 21 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says sees flat EBITDA in 2017 - CFO Daniel Burys

* Says expected costs include investments in Poland to change business model, costs of integrating Croatian mineral water producer Studenac, and increasing prices of raw materials, mainly sugar

* Says sees growing business in core markets, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and in Slovenia. Further company coverage: