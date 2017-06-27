BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 Kohls Corp:
* Kohl's announces Bruce Besanko as chief financial officer
* Says Bruce H. Besanko appointed CFO
* Kohls Corp - appointment of Bruce H. Besanko to position of chief financial officer
* Kohls Corp - Besanko spent four years with Supervalu in financial leadership roles, including chief operating officer and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.