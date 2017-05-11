FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Kohl's Corp's qtrly comparable store sales down 2.7 pct
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kohl's Corp's qtrly comparable store sales down 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* Kohl's Corporation reports first quarter financial results

* Kohls Corp - qtrly sales $ 3,843 million versus $3,972 million last year

* Kohls Corp - qtrly comparable store sales down 2.7 percent

* Kohls Corp - qtrly reported diluted earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kohls Corp - excluding non-recurring items, qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.39

* Kohls Corp - on May 10, 2017, Kohl's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.55 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

