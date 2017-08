May 26(Reuters) - Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it and its unit reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by dealers and final buyers who bought lamps for automobile use and ballasts for automobile HID lamp use, in U.S.

* Settlement amount $30.3 million (about 3.4 billion yen)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k3my5v

