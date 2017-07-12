BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering issues 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
* Says it issued the first tranche of short-term financing notes for 2017 worth 500 million yuan
July 12 Kolen Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on July 12, for photographing lens and photographing apparatus
* Patent number is 2015-0015569
BEIJING, July 12 Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo's condition is critical and his breathing is failing, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.