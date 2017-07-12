BRIEF-Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from July 13 pending announcement
July 12 Kolen Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 16 million shares of the company in public offering with shareholders preemptive rights
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aXMFEK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its shares to halt trade from July 13 pending announcement
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 8 percent to 18 percent, or to be 36.2 million yuan to 39.5 million yuan