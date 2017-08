March 2 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As

* Komercni Banka says it has completed sale of its NP33 unit which owns the bank's headquarters in downtown Prague

* Says Germany's Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft bought the property

* Price not disclosed

* Komercni says will maintain branch and registered address at building after new owner renovates Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)