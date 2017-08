April 20 (Reuters) - KOMPLETT BANK ASA:

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 135.4 MILLION VERSUS NOK 64.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT NOK 50.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 32.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES TOTAL 2017 INCREASED GROWTH IN FINLAND AT NOK 600-800 MILLION

* SEES TOTAL 2017 MODERATE GROWTH NORWAY AT NOK 1.20-1.60 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)