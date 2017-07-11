BRIEF-AAR Corp announces $250 mln stock repurchase authorization
* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's common stock
July 11 Kona Grill Inc:
* Kona Grill Inc- on July 7, co entered into amendment no. 2 to second amended and restated credit agreement effective as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing
* Kona Grill Inc - amendment amends company's second amended and restated credit agreement with lenders dated as of October 12, 2016 - SEC filing
* Kona Grill - amendment to increase applicable margins for base rate loans, applicable margins for libor rate loans by 25 bps to 75 bps
* Kona Grill Inc - amendment amends agreement to decrease total available credit from revolving credit facility from $45 million to $30 million
* Kona Grill Inc - amendment to amend maturity date from October 12, 2021 to October 12, 2019
* Kona Grill Inc - amendment results in an overall reduction of combined revolving and term credit facilities from $60 million to $45 million Source text: (bit.ly/2u3DSMe) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian stocks edged up on Tuesday as traders bet lawmakers would approve President Michel Temer's plans to revamp labor regulations despite an ongoing political crisis. The planned labor reform, which investors see as critical to boost long-term economic growth, is expected to clear a final Senate vote later in the day. Traders said the vote will serve as a gauge of lawmaker's support for Temer's reform platform, which came under pressure in recent