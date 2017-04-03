FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kona Grill, Keybank National Association, Zions First National Bank enter Amendment 1 to second amended,restated credit agreement
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kona Grill, Keybank National Association, Zions First National Bank enter Amendment 1 to second amended,restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Kona Grill Inc

* Kona Grill- on March 29, co, Keybank National Association, Zions First National Bank entered into Amendment 1 to second amended, restated credit agreement

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment increases leverage ratio applicable at March 31, 2017 to 4.85 from 4.25 - SEC filing

* Kona Grill Inc - amendment to add a commitment fee rate of 50 basis points, to be applicable at such times as leverage ratio is greater than 4.25

* Kona Grill Inc - terms of amendment are effective as of January 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nxnwEo) Further company coverage:

