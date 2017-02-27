Feb 27 Kona Grill Inc
* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three
restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016
* Kona grill reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $1.58
* Q4 same store sales fell 4.1 percent
* Kona grill inc says recorded a non-cash asset impairment
charge of $12.5 million or $1.19 per share for five restaurants
in q4
* Q4 sales $43.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $44.5 million
* Kona grill -for 2017, company forecasts restaurant sales
of $200 million compared to $169.5 million in 2016, representing
18.0% year-over-year growth
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kona grill inc says forecasts capital expenditures, net
of tenant allowances to range from $16 million to $18 million
for 2017
