4 months ago
April 13, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings appoints Jin Yanbing as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* Chang Hoi Nam has resigned as an executive director

* Fung Che Wai, Anthony has resigned as chief financial officer

* Liu Wen Ping has resigned as an executive director

* Chang Hoi Nam has resigned as an executive director;

* Jin Yanbing has been appointed as an executive director, one of authorised representatives and chief financial officer

* Deng Chengli has been appointed as an executive director

* Hou Yue has been appointed as an executive director Source (bit.ly/2nIdQMm) Further company coverage:

