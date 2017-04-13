BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings appoints Jin Yanbing as CFO

April 13 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd
* Chang Hoi Nam has resigned as an executive director
* Fung Che Wai, Anthony has resigned as chief financial officer
* Liu Wen Ping has resigned as an executive director
* Jin Yanbing has been appointed as an executive director, one of authorised representatives and chief financial officer
* Deng Chengli has been appointed as an executive director
* Hou Yue has been appointed as an executive director