March 30, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings says unit entered into acquisition agreements with vendor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into Datong Acquisition Agreement with vendor

* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell, 98.611% equity interest in Datong Project Company

* Aggregate consideration for Datong acquisition is RMB244.2 million

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into Pingshan Acquisition Agreement with vendor

* Aggregate consideration for Pingshan acquisition is RMB151.2 million

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into Liyang Acquisition Agreement with vendor

* Pursuant to Pingshan acquisition agreement purchaser agreed to acquire entire equity interest in Pingshan Project Co

* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell, entire equity interest in Liyang Project Company

* Aggregate consideration for Liyang acquisition is RMB171.3 million

* Purchaser is Kong Sun Yongtai Investment Holdings Co Ltd; vendor is Beijing Huayuan Hongsheng Energy Technology Co, Ltd Source text: (bit.ly/2nCSv5j) Further company coverage:

