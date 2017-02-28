Feb 28 Kongsberg Automotive Asa

* Revenues were 249.8 million euros ($264.41 million) in Q4, 1.5 million euros (0.6%) above Q4 last year

* Adjusted EBIT was 7.4 mln euros in Q4, -4.5 million euros (-37.7 pct) below Q4 last year

* Decided to re-organize and re-segment its businesses into three main segments - interior, powertrain & chassis products, and specialty products, starting in Q1

* Light vehicle production in 2017 is expected to grow by 1.6 pct to 93.8 million vehicles

* Expects reasonable growth in all markets except south america and russia.

* Says market outlook for 2017 gives reason to expect revenues to grow by 2-3 pct in 2017