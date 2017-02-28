UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says a GM merger still makes sense
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
Feb 28 Kongsberg Automotive Asa
* Revenues were 249.8 million euros ($264.41 million) in Q4, 1.5 million euros (0.6%) above Q4 last year
* Adjusted EBIT was 7.4 mln euros in Q4, -4.5 million euros (-37.7 pct) below Q4 last year
* Decided to re-organize and re-segment its businesses into three main segments - interior, powertrain & chassis products, and specialty products, starting in Q1
* Light vehicle production in 2017 is expected to grow by 1.6 pct to 93.8 million vehicles
* Expects reasonable growth in all markets except south america and russia.
* Says market outlook for 2017 gives reason to expect revenues to grow by 2-3 pct in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, March 7 A former Tesla executive is trying to raise at least $4 billion to build Europe's biggest battery factory in Sweden to meet an expected surge in demand as the region's automakers switch to electric vehicles.